Rep. Hank Johnson Calls Senate ‘Racist,’ Accuses Rep. Chip Roy of Endorsing White Power

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said that the federal government is led by a “racist Senate” and he accused Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas of promoting “white power,” according to Fox News.

“Voting rights is not going away even though the Senate last night failed to do what it should have done and in some respects we can call it a racist Senate,” Johnson said during a remote meeting of the House Judiciary Committee.

“The same way we can talk about racism when it comes to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle making statements today about Black people and Democrats race-baiting,” he continued. “It’s like, you know, when you mention about how much racism still exists in the soil of America they want to plant their heads in that soil and refuse to acknowledge what’s in the soil.”

Johnson was referring to an earlier statement in the meeting made by Roy who used the term “race-baiting” in his description of the Democrat’s claims of “voter suppression.” 

Johnson argued that Republicans have become “emboldened” by former President Trump saying his followers are a part of the “Make America White Again” movement. Also, he suggested that Roy has aligned himself with “white power” and embodies “white privilege.”

“I’m just blown away by where we have fallen in our discourse on this committee,” added Johnson.

“I would question the assertion of my ‘privilege’ and ‘white power,’” Roy said in response. “Democrats have nothing left to play but the race card given a year of devastating crime, open borders, appeasement of our enemies, and failed COVID policies,” Roy said in a statement. “So you accuse the grandson of an orphaned poor West Texas farmer who lost his farm in the Depression of ‘white privilege’ and you go back to race-baiting. Par for the course.”

