|20 LGBTQ+ Fashion Designers to Know and Support|This Initiative Is Awarding $1 Million in New Business Grants to Underrepresented Founders|NBA Star Draymond Green Opens Up About His Mental Health Journey|9 Wide-Width Sandals That Are Actually Cute|Harvard University Called Upon to Return the Remains of Enslaved African Americans and Native Americans|Floyd Mayweather Inducted Into the International Boxing Hall of Fame|Island Style: 9 Fashion Buys From Caribbean-American Designers|Songs of Summer: 8 H.E.R. Jams to Add to Your Playlist|Reflections from the Cast and Creator of ‘The Wire’ 20 Years Later|A Public Health Fund Apologizes for Its Role in Tuskegee Experiment

Harvard University Called Upon to Return the Remains of Enslaved African Americans and Native Americans

Harvard-university-61422
Image: Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

A Harvard faculty committee’s leaked draft report revealed that the university houses in its museum collections the remains of nearly 7,000 Native Americans and approximately 20 enslaved African Americans, according to NBC News. Most of the remains primarily resided in Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Ethnology and Archaeology. The Steering Committee on Human Remains in Harvard Museum Collections urged the University to return the remains.  

Although the document has not been finalized, the draft report urged the university to return the remains to the descendants’ families. If ancestry is unclear, then thereport recommended that the university should consult with the descendants’ communities about how to address returning the remains.

Per the Harvard Crimson, Harvard University’s newspaper, the draft report acknowledges that the remains “were obtained under the violent and inhumane regimes of slavery and colonialism” and that they “represent the University’s engagement and complicity in these categorically immoral systems.” 

“Moreover, we know that skeletal remains were utilized to promote spurious and racist ideas of difference to confirm existing social hierarchies and structures,” reasoned the report. 

Last year, Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow and the director of the museum offered an apology for Harvard’s methods of acquiring the remains.

After Harvard’s museum collections discovered that the remains belonged to 15 who were enslaved people of African descent and to Indigenous people, the university pledged $100 million to implement the recommendations in the report.  

“Harvard benefited from and in some ways perpetuated practices that were profoundly immoral,” Bacow wrote in a statement released with the initial report. “Consequently, I believe we bear a moral responsibility to do what we can to address the persistent corrosive effects of those historical practices on individuals, on Harvard, and on our society.” 

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.