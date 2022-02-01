|Bomb Threats Are Being Reported at Several HBCU Campuses|All of the Feels: 5 Photos That Highlight #BlackLove|Step Up Your Black History Knowledge With This Curated Documentary Playlist|PBS’ Marian Anderson Documentary Highlights the Racial Fortitude of the Legendary Opera Singer|John Legend Is Launching a Skin Care Line|EBONY Rundown: Detective in Lauren Smith-Fields Case Suspended, Nick Cannon Expecting Baby Boy, and More|Parents Sue Iowa School District Over Blackface Video|Federal Prosecutors Strike Plea Deal With McMichaels in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case|Marsai Martin Stars Alongside Her Dad in Hollister Campaign|Off to the Races: Pegasus World Cup Weekend 2022 Took the Sports World by Storm

Bomb Threats Are Being Reported at Several HBCU Campuses

Image: courtesy of howarduniversity.edu

On the first day of Black History Month, over a dozen HBCU’s have received bomb threats forcing them to lock down or postpone classes, Politico reports.

The HBCUs that have reported potential threats on Monday include Bowie State University in Maryland, Florida’s Bethune-Cookman University, Howard University in Washington D.C, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Delaware State University, and Albany State University in Georgia.

Since the beginning of January, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Virginia’s Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Spelman College in Atlanta have all received bomb threats that have prompted lockdowns and evacuations. 

The threats are being investigated by local and state police, the ATF, and the FBI.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the bureau said in a statement. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary said at a press conference on Monday that the threats are “certainly disturbing” and that President Joe Biden is “aware” of the situation.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with more than 40 HBCU presidents on campus safety and security procedures after bomb threats were reported last week.

At the meeting, DHS officials briefed the HBCU presidents on the “evolving threat landscape, including potential impacts on colleges and universities,” although they also indicated that the DHS didn’t have any information on any specific, credible threats to campus safety.

Cardona added that “acts of intimidation against HBCUs can’t and won’t be tolerated.”

Currently, no explosives were discovered on any of the campuses and it’s still not clear what the motivation is behind the threats.

