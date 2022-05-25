Former NFL Pro Herschel Walker Wins Georgia’s Republican Senate Primary

Former NFL pro Herschel Walker, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary race, CNBC reports.

In the general election in November, Walker will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

During the primary, Walker skipped debates and faced accusations of avoiding critical press. Despite his inexperience, he was expected to coast to an easy victory. in the primaries. However, in the general election, his lack of experince and ties to Trump will come under great scrutiny.

So far, his past business dealings and his history of violence against women did little to derail voters to vote for him as their candidate.

On Tuesday, his campaign came under fire when the crowd at his election watch party booed President Joe Biden during Biden’s recent address on the mass shooting that claimed the lives of at least 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas.

The Senate race in Georgia could tip the political scales in Washington D.C. where Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate. Currently, the Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

According to RealClearPolitics, early polls show a virtual tie between Walker and Warnock.

The general election between Warnock and Walker will mark the first time in Georgia that the two major-party candidates for U.S. Senate are Black.