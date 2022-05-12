|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’|Florida Judge Blocks Governor Ron DeSantis’ Redistricting Plan|The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums|Gucci and Adidas Are Teaming Up on a New Collection|5 Spring Leather Jackets to Channel Your Inner Rihanna|Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency|Bob Lanier, NBA Hall of Famer Center, Passes Away at 73|Historic Alabama Church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ Listed on Endangered Places List|Former Black Panther Sundiata Acoli Is Finally Out on Parole After Serving 49 Years in Jail|Mercedes and Will.I.Am Collab on Futuristic Sports Car to Support STEM Students

Historic Alabama Church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ Listed on Endangered Places List

brown-chapel-ame
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, the Black historic site, is currently in disrepair. Image: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images.
The historic Brown Chapel AME Church, which was a vital space for voting rights protests and on “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, has been listed on the endangered places list, NBC News reports.

Due to many factors, the landmark church, which was once a beautiful structure, is now falling apart. According to Juanda Maxwell, one of the church’s parishioners, the wood of the church has decayed because of termites making it unstable and water leaks have damaged the walls. Additionally, mold has grown throughout the building.

“It’s in horrible shape,” Maxwell said. “It’s a tough time. Because we were closed for a year, it exacerbated the problem with water coming in.”

Maxwell currently serves with a group of Brown Chapel members that are trying to raise funds for repairs that total over $4 million.

“Our goal is to try to receive over $3 million in grants to do the foundational work. After that we hope to get in more private donations,” Maxwell said.

Currently, the church has only a few dozen members who attend on Sundays and it relies on grants and outside donations to stay afloat.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve sites that are in danger of being lost, Brown Memorial was at the top of the list.

Since October, the members have been unable to gather in the building since repair work began so the faithful few attend service online.

“We’re Zooming. The pastor is searching for a place,” she said.

