EBONY Rundown: Hundreds of Holiday Flights Canceled Due to Omicron, and More

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Due to Omicron

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus rapidly spreads across the nation, the holiday plans of many are coming to a standstill as almost 600 flights have been canceled on Christmas Eve. According to CBS News, the cancellations, which span across major airlines such as United and Delta, are the result of Omicron-related staffing shortages.

ACLU Accuses Vermont School of Failing to Protect Black Student

The ACLU has filed a complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission against the Twin Valley Middle High School on behalf of a student. According The Associated Press, the organization accused the school of failing to protect a student from racially motivated attacks, bullying, and threats and thus, deprived her “of her right to have a school environment free of racial discrimination.”

40 Federal Judges Confirmed, Two More Nominated

The Biden Administration is wrapping up 2021 with the confirmation of 40 federal judges, CBS News reports reports. Further, President Joe Biden made his final two nominations for appointment to the federal bench on Thursday.

Ethiopia Ejected from U.S. Trade Program Over Human Rights Violation

The Biden Administration is poised to eject Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali from a trade program between the United States and sub-Saharan African countries, CNN reports. The impending removal is connected to humans rights violations and is slated to take effect January 1, 2022.