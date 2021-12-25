|EBONY Rundown: Hundreds of Holiday Flights Canceled Due to Omicron, and More|Tia Mowry-Hardrict Talks Her Latest Film ‘Miracle in Motor City’|Buy This: 6 Must-Have Items From the SSENSE Holiday Sale That I’m Buying for Myself|Video Interview: Tahj Mowry Dishes on His Celebrity Crush and His New Holiday Film ‘Let’s Get Merried’|‘Stardust’ is the Ultimate Celebration of Nat King Cole’s Legacy|‘Wheel of Time’ Actress Madeleine Madden on the Black Experience in Australia|Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Their Baby Girl Lilibet Diana|World Health Organization Investigating Mysterious, Deadly Illness in South Sudan|Devonia Inman Was Freed From Prison After 23 Years for a Crime He Didn’t Commit|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women for Holiday Dressing Inspo

EBONY Rundown: Hundreds of Holiday Flights Canceled Due to Omicron, and More

Image: Martin-DM/Getty Images

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Due to Omicron

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus rapidly spreads across the nation, the holiday plans of many are coming to a standstill as almost 600 flights have been canceled on Christmas Eve. According to CBS News, the cancellations, which span across major airlines such as United and Delta, are the result of Omicron-related staffing shortages.

ACLU Accuses Vermont School of Failing to Protect Black Student

The ACLU has filed a complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission against the Twin Valley Middle High School on behalf of a student. According The Associated Press, the organization accused the school of failing to protect a student from racially motivated attacks, bullying, and threats and thus, deprived her “of her right to have a school environment free of racial discrimination.”

40 Federal Judges Confirmed, Two More Nominated

The Biden Administration is wrapping up 2021 with the confirmation of 40 federal judges, CBS News reports reports. Further, President Joe Biden made his final two nominations for appointment to the federal bench on Thursday.

Ethiopia Ejected from U.S. Trade Program Over Human Rights Violation

The Biden Administration is poised to eject Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali from a trade program between the United States and sub-Saharan African countries, CNN reports. The impending removal is connected to humans rights violations and is slated to take effect January 1, 2022.

