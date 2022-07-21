Hornets Player Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets pleaded not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court, reports ESPN.

District Attorney George Gascón filed the three felony charges on Tuesday and released a statement regarding the domestic incident.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in the statement. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

During his arraignment, Bridges’ was informed that the case will be continued to Aug. 19, when a date for a preliminary hearing will be scheduled.

Bridges was arrested on June 29th after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend Mychelle Johnson in the presence of their children. A day later, he was released on a $130,000 bond.

On July 1, Johnson posted graphic images on social media of injuries that she claimed were the result of her violent encounter with Bridges. She also posted what appeared to be a medical report saying that she was an “adult victim of physical abuse by a male partner.” Her injuries included “fractures of her nose and wrist, a torn eardrum, and torn muscles in her neck from being choked.”

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson said in the post that has been deleted. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.”

“I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person,” she continued. “It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love, and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself.

The Hornets issued a statement addressing the matter.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges,” the statement read. “These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges is currently an unrestricted free agent.