Champion and KNC Beauty Team Up to Keep You Cozy and Confident This Fall

Image: courtesy of Champion
Image: courtesy of Champion

Athleisure seems to be here to stay. Iconic sportswear brand Champion and natural beauty brand KNC Beauty have partnered to continue the trend with their limited edition Champion x KNC Beauty capsule collection, which launches November 6. Since its inception in 1919, Champion has been known for its athletic apparel and accessories. However, the latest offerings are not just cute and comfortable. They celebrate women’s empowerment and diversity and inclusion.

“At Champion, we believe everyone deserves to be represented,” said Maria Teza, senior vice president of Champion North America for HanesBrands. “We want this capsule collection to support women, allowing them to be their own champions through confidence-inspiring style, and to encourage them as they pursue their dreams.” KNC Beauty, founded by entrepreneur and beauty mogul Kristen Noel Crawley, is best known for its pink lip masks that plump and hydrate your lips. “I am so excited to be partnering with Champion on a new limited edition collaboration,” she said. “Most importantly, I’m happy to be working with a brand that emphasizes the need for inclusivity and diversity. We made sure that all women can be seen and feel championed with our size-inclusive collection, which we’ll be unveiling at ComplexCon!”

The capsule collection will consist of hoodies, crewnecks, sweatshirts, joggers, bike shorts, leggings, and cropped tees. The prices range between $35 and $70. Items can be purchased at Champion stores; champion.com; and Complexcon, the two-day cultural festival sponsored by Complex Networks.

The event begins on November 6 in Long Beach, CA.

Image: courtesy of Champion
Image: courtesy of Champion
Image: courtesy of Champion
Image: courtesy of Champion

