Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo

Marielle Bobo. Photo by Keith Major
  • It's the end of an era as we bid farewell to 'black-ish'! Watch this exclusive video as we go behind the scenes of our March digital cover experience with EBONY Editor-in-Chief and Senior Vice President of Programming Marielle Bobo.

We’re celebrating Womens History Month with two powerhouses that embody all things Black Girl Magic–Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin. The black-ish co-stars are gearing up for the show’s finale, and while it’s so hard to say goodbye, we celebrate their game-changing contributions to culture. In their March cover shoot, the stars serve epic spring fashion in vibrant looks that ring in the new season and nod to new beginnings. Powerhouse stylists Bryon Javar, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald ensured our stars served plenty of fashion in runway-ready ensembles that ranged from Black designer Charles Harbison’s voluminous colorblock gown to Fendi’s multicolor feather coat.

From Ross’ Pattern beauty line and forthcoming Hairtales docuseries, to Martin’s Genius Productions and a new luxury nail brand, the future looks very bright. We also talk with cast members Miles Brown and Marcus Scribner about life after black-ish, revisit some of the series’ most iconic scenes, and much more.

Check out the full digital cover experience here.

