Introducing EBONY’s 2021 Power 100 List and Star-Studded Gala

EBONY is proud to announce the return and reimagining of its signature program with the 2021 EBONY Power 100. To be held in Los Angeles on October 23rd, the star-studded awards ceremony will honor the remarkable achievements of African-Americans across industries and marks the culmination of the brand’s 75th anniversary year.

Spanning 10 categories, this year’s list highlights outstanding leaders across a variety of fields and disciplines from business, sports, media, activism and music to entertainment and more. The 2021 EBONY Power 100 Awards Ceremony is supported by Procter & Gamble, Coke Zero Sugar, Dove, GM Cadillac and Baccarat.

Check out the full list below.

HONOREES

RISING STAR AWARD

STORM REID, ACTRESS

CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD

STEPHANIE HEADLEY, SENIOR GLOBAL BRAND MANAGER, PROCTER & GAMBLE

CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD

DAMON JONES, CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER, PROCTER & GAMBLE

CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD

MARC PRITCHARD, CHIEF BRAND OFFICER, PROCTER & GAMBLE

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

KIZZMEKIA CORBETT, SCIENTIST

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR AWARD

JADA PINKETT SMITH, WILLOW SMITH, ADRIENNE BANFIELD-NORRIS, RED TABLE TALK HOSTS

GAME CHANGER AWARD

DEION SANDERS, NFL HALL OF FAMER, HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

CEILING BREAKER AWARD

MC LYTE, RAPPER, VOICEOVER ARTIST AND ACTRESS

AWARD RECIPIENTS

SOCIAL JUSTICE CHAMPIONS

THE CROWN COALITION– Kelli Richardson Lawson, Esi Eggleston-Bracey, Adjoa B. Asamoah and Senator Holly J. Mitchell, SOCIAL JUSTICE ALLIANCE

DARNELLA FRAZIER, CITIZEN JOURNALIST

NIKOLE HANNAH JONES, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST AND CREATOR, 1619 PROJECT

ERICA FORD, ACTIVIST AND FOUNDR, LIFE CAMP, INC.

KEITH MEADOWS, CITY OF SOUTH FULTON POLICE CHIEF

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, ACTIVIST, FOUNDER, CAMPAIGN ZERO

REV. RAPHAEL WARNOCK, UNITED STATES SENATOR

CORI BUSH, CONGRESSWOMAN AND ACTIVIST

SHAUN KING, WRITER, ACTIVIST AND CO-FOUNDER OF REAL JUSTIC PAC

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM

ABBY PHILLIP, CNN POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT AND WEEKEND ANCHOR

CHARLES MCRAY BLOW, JOURNALIST, COMMENTATOR AND NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST

TAMRON HALL, BROADCAST JOURNALIST, TELEVISION TALK SHOW HOST, AUTHOR

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR, AUTHOR

W. KAMAU BELL, HOST, CNN’S UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA

TOMI ADEYEMI, NEW YORK TIMES BEST-SELLING AUTHOR

NISCHELLE RENEE TURNER, CO-HOST, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT AND SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

EBRO DARDEN, MEDIA EXECUTIVE AND RADIO PERSONALITY

COMMUNITY BUILDERS

TRAE THE TRUTH, RAPPER, PHILANTHROPIST

REGINA JACKSON, PRESIDENT & CEO, EAST OAKLAND YOUTH DEVELOPMENT CENTER

MISSIONARY ELLEN K. CLARK, MINISTER AND FOUNDER, THE MISSISSIPPI PRAYER CALL

EUNIQUE JONES GIBSON, CULTURAL ARCHITECT

EMIL WILBEKIN, JOURNALIST, MEDIA EXECUTIVE AND FOUNDER OF NATIVE SON

ALICE MARIE JOHNSON, AMERICAN CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM ADVOCATE

KAINON & DR. KENDALL JASPER, FOUDER AND DOCTOR, JASPER PSYCH CLINIC

BRANDON MCEACHERN, DARRYL PERKINS AND MARCUS ALLEN, FOUNDERS, BROCCOLI CITY MUSIC FESTIVAL

DEON T. JONES, ACTIVIST

BREAKTHROUGH CREATORS

NAE NAE TWINS, TIK TOK CREATORS

COODIE & CHIKE, FILM DIRECTORS, SCREENWRITERS, PRODUCERS

BRANDICE DANIEL, CEO, HARLEM’S FASHION ROW AND ICON360

CHAD EASTERLING, CO-FOUNDER, OBSIDIANWORKS

IMANI ELLIS, CEO AND FOUNDER, CULTURECON AND THE CREATIVE CLASS NYC

BRANDON PANKEY, VP, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & OPERATIONS, LIVE NATION URBAN

DEMETRIA LUCAS, JOURNALIST AND LIFE COACH

RICH FRESH, DESIGNER & CEO, RICHFRESH AND HENRY MASK

LAW ROACH, IMAGE ARCHITECT

MISCHA GREEN, SCREENWRITER, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER

NEXT GEN

NICHOLAS JOHNSON, HARVARD UNIVERSITY 2020 VALEDICTORIAN

NOAH HARRIS, HARVARD STUDEN TBODY PRESIDENT

NIA DACOSTA, DIRECTOR

CHEICK CAMARA, CO-FOUNDER, BLACKGEN CAPITAL

HALLE & CHLOE BAILEY, R&B DUO, ACTRESSES

JON MOODY, ARTIST, ATHLETE AND ACTOR

ERMIAS TADESSE, FOUNDER, BLACKGEN CAPITAL

ZAILA AVANT-GARDE, SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE CHAMPION

AMANDA GORMAN, POET AND ACTIVIST

CEILING BREAKER

THASUNDA BROWN DUCKETT, TIAA PRESIDENT AND CEO

ROSETTA BRYSON, FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY GURU

RASHIDA JONES, PRESIDENT, MSNBC

HARVEY MASON JR., CEO, THE RECORDING ACADEMY

FAWN WEAVER, FOUNDER AND CEO, UNCLE NEAREST PREMIUM WHISKEY

MIRIAM VALES, CFO, BACCARAT

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRINCIPAL DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY

LETITIA ANN JAMES, PLITICAL ACTIVIST

MELANIE BOULDEN, PRESIDENT, STILL BEVERAGES UNIT AT THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

MUSIC IMPACT

SWIZZ BEATZ, MUSIC PRODUCER, RAPPER AND BUSINESSMAN

DERRICK “D-NICE” JONES, DJ AND CREATOR OF CLUB QUARANTINE

TIMBALAND, MUSICIAN, RECORD PRODUCER, SONGWRITER AND MUSIC EXECUTIVE

QUESTLOVE, MUSICIAN, AUTHOR ANDDIRECTOR

TRAVIS SCOTT, RAPPER AND RECORD PRODUCER

BIG FREEDIA, PERFORMING ARTIST

ERICA CAMPBELL, SINGER AND SONGWRITER

JOI BROWN, HEAD OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS, ICM PARTNERS

LIL BABY, RAPPER

RAPSODY, RAPPER

ANDERSON PAAK, RAPPER

JEANINE MCLEAN-WILLIAMS, PRESIDENT/MANAGING PARTNER, MBK ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT POWERHOUSE

ANDRA DAY, SINGER, SONGWRITER AND ACTRESS

ANTHONY MACKIE, ACTOR

MJ RODRIGUEZ, ACTRESS AND SINGER

JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON, ACTOR

REGE JEAN PAGE, ACTOR

LEISEL TOMMY, DIRECTOR

TESSA THOMPSON, ACTRESS

GAME CHANGER

FRANCIS NGANNOU, UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

LEWIS HAMILTON, FORMULA 1 CHAMPION, FOUNDER OF MISSION44

JASON WRIGHT, PRESIDENT OF THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

BREHANNA DANIELS, NASCAR TIRE CHANGER

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL, BASKETBALL CHAMPION, CO-FOUNDER OF MAJORITY, TECH INVESTOR

MYA MOORE, WNBA LEGEND, CRIMMINAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST

SYDNEY MICHELLE MCLAUGHLIN, OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST

INNOVATION LEADER

BEATRICE DIXON, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO, THE HONEY POT CO.

SONGE LARON AND DAVE SALVANT, CO-FOUNDERS, SQUIRE

ISAAAC HAYES III, FOUDNER, FANBASE

JOY BUOLAMWINI, FOUNDER, THE ALGORITHMIC JUSTICE LEAGUE

MC HAMMER, TECH INVESTOR

PATRICE HARRIS, PSYCHIATRIST, PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

TANYA VAN COURT, FOUNDER, GOALSETTER

ARIAN HAMILTON, FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER, BACKSTAGE CAPITAL

DR. ANGELA REDDIX, HEALTHCARE PIONEER, AUTHOR AND FOUNDER, ENVISION LEAD GROW