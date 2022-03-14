|Jackson State University Partners With Six Alabama Community Colleges|Design Your Baby Nursery Using These Expert Tips from HGTV Host Breegan Jane|Woman of the Day: Karen Young Is Modernizing Shaving Tools And Shattering Beauty Standards|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards|Editor’s Pick: This ‘Smart’ Water Bottle Will Ensure You Meet Your Hydration Goals|Try These Healthy Alternatives To Coffee And Transform The Way You Energize|Traci Braxton, Sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, Passes Away at 50|2022 Marks the Bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s Birth|Magic Johnson Documentary Series ‘They Call Me Magic’ to Premiere at SXSW|Ben Crump is Developing a Legal Series Based on His Life

Jackson State University Partners With Six Alabama Community Colleges

Image: courtesy of Jackson State University

Jackson State University(JSU) recently announced that they have forged significant new partnerships with six Alabama community colleges in an articulation agreement. This pipeline will assist graduates who have received associate degrees as they transition into bachelor’s degree programs at Jackson State University, the Argus Press reports. Specifically, those looking to further their education at JSU will have the capability for their credits to transfer over with little to no difficulty.

As community colleges tend to have the capacity to be more accessible across the board, this partnership will be a game changer for reaching varying demographics of students from underserved backgrounds.

The schools who have partnered with the Mississippi based institution for degree completion programs include Bishop State Community College in Mobile; J.F. Drake Community & Technical College in Huntsville; Gadsden State Community College in Gadsden; Lawson State Community College in Birmingham; Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa; and Trenholm Community College in Montgomery

Last week, Thomas K. Hudson, President of Jackson State University, along with representatives from the community colleges signed the agreements in Birmingham to formally launch the programs.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Hudson stated, “Community colleges are an excellent training ground for students to prepare for the rigor of campus life at the university level, and we look forward to accepting the best and brightest scholars into the Tiger family to further their education.”

Also in attendance was Nakia Robinson, who is the Dean of Instructional Services at Trenholm State Community College. “The most important thing about this is the seamless transition, meaning that our general education courses will transfer over and students won’t lose any credit hours and will be able to continue their matriculation to their bachelor’s degrees,” said Robinson.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.