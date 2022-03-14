Jackson State University Partners With Six Alabama Community Colleges

Jackson State University(JSU) recently announced that they have forged significant new partnerships with six Alabama community colleges in an articulation agreement. This pipeline will assist graduates who have received associate degrees as they transition into bachelor’s degree programs at Jackson State University, the Argus Press reports. Specifically, those looking to further their education at JSU will have the capability for their credits to transfer over with little to no difficulty.

As community colleges tend to have the capacity to be more accessible across the board, this partnership will be a game changer for reaching varying demographics of students from underserved backgrounds.

The schools who have partnered with the Mississippi based institution for degree completion programs include Bishop State Community College in Mobile; J.F. Drake Community & Technical College in Huntsville; Gadsden State Community College in Gadsden; Lawson State Community College in Birmingham; Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa; and Trenholm Community College in Montgomery

Last week, Thomas K. Hudson, President of Jackson State University, along with representatives from the community colleges signed the agreements in Birmingham to formally launch the programs.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Hudson stated, “Community colleges are an excellent training ground for students to prepare for the rigor of campus life at the university level, and we look forward to accepting the best and brightest scholars into the Tiger family to further their education.”

Also in attendance was Nakia Robinson, who is the Dean of Instructional Services at Trenholm State Community College. “The most important thing about this is the seamless transition, meaning that our general education courses will transfer over and students won’t lose any credit hours and will be able to continue their matriculation to their bachelor’s degrees,” said Robinson.