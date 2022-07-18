|Alyson Felix Officially Retires as the Most Decorated U.S. Track and Field Athlete of All Time|Kevin Curry of FitMenCook Collaborate on Tasty, Time-Saving Meal Kits With Home Chef|NBA Baller James Harden is the Latest Celeb to Add Wine Owner to His Resume|What to Pack for a European Adventure|Soprano Angel Blue Withdraws From Italian Opera Over Theater’s Use of Blackface|Jak Knight, Star of Bust Down, Passes Away at 28|Meet Melanated Campout, a Collective Committed to Creating Inclusive Outdoor Spaces|Man Who Assaulted Olympian Kim Glass Charged, Researchers to Accept DNA From Possible Tulsa Race Massacre Descendants, And More|Rapper Tierra Whack and Piercing Pagoda Just Launched a Capsule Jewelry Collection|Teva’s Coco and Breezy Accessories Collab Is a Study in Cool Sunny Vibes

Jak Knight, Star of Bust Down, Passes Away at 28

Jak Knight. Image: FilmMagic for Getty Images
Jak Knight, an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer, reports Variety. He was 28.

His family confirmed his passing and requested privacy following the unexpected tragedy.

“Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family spokesperson said.

Before his untimely passing, Knight was a star on the rise as a brilliant creator. The Los Angeles-based comedian began his career as a writer on the 2013 Fox animated series Lucas Bros. Moving Company. He wrote for Bill Burr’s Roku Channel sketch comedy series Immoral Compass and was a writer and producer on Big Mouth in 2018, voicing the character of DeVon, an arthritic 13-year-old. He also was an executive story editor on a season of ABC’s Black-ish.

Along with Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Chris Redd, Knight co-created Bust Down which premiered in March. The debut season followed the wild exploits of four friends who work at an Indiana casino. On the series, Knight was an executive producer and wrote two episodes, including the premiere.

 “We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight,” a joint statement from Knight’s Bust Down family Peacock and Universal Television read. “He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends, and community during this heartbreaking time.”

Knight also was an actor, co-executive producer, and writer on the HBO series Pause With Sam Jay.

As a stand-up comedian, Knight was named a 2014 Comedy Central Comic to Watch and a 2015 New Face at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. He opened for comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Eric Andre, and Aziz Ansari. His half-hour stand-up special premiered on Netflix in 2018 as part of the streamer’s “Comedy Lineup” series.

At the time of passing, Knight earned his first film credit on “First Time Female Director,” the directorial debut of Chelsea Peretti, wife of Jordan Peele.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jak Knight.

