Minnesota Assembles Taskforce for Missing and Murdered Black Women, Girls

Minnesota State Representative and Chair of the Education Policy Committee, Ruth Richardson, has been appointed to Minnesota’s new task force for missing and murdered Black women and girls. The new bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Richardson, was approved in February was signed into law Monday. “There are 64K+ Black women & girls missing in the U.S. Black women & girls are overrepresented in missing person cases, receive less media attention, & their cases remain open 4X longer than others. We are overdue for a community response,” Rep. Richardson expressed on Twitter. “Proud my bill became law & ready to get to work.”

DHS Reportedly Seen Releasing Some Haitian Migrants into U.S.

Despite their prior statements regarding immediate expulsion, according to CNN, the Department of Homeland Security has been spotted releasing some Haitian migrants into the United States. Reports say that buses have been spotted dropping Haitians at nongovernmental agencies in Del Rio where they are able to buy bus or plane tickets and are then transported to a gas station where they are picked up by buses.

Kenneth Petty Sexual Assault Accuser to Appear on ‘The Real’

[Trigger Warning] The alleged rape victim of Nicki Minaj ‘s husband, Kenneth Petty , made her first television appearance Wednesday on “ The Real .” During the interview, Jennifer Hough described the incident during which Petty allegedly raped after the two encountered one another at a bus stop one morning while she was on her way to school. Hough also alleged that Minaj and her associates harassed her on multiple occasions in hopes of pressuring her into recanting her prior statements regarding the alleged rape.

John Boyega, Viola Davis Tapped for Historical Drama about the Kingdom of Dahomey

Viola Davis, John Boyega, and Thusa Mbedu will star in a film about West Africa’s Kingdom of Dahomey, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Boyega has been cast as King Ghezo, the ruler of Dahomey. Davis will play the Naisca, the general of a fully-female military unit, and Mbedu is slated to fill the role of Nawi, a new recruit to the unit. Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the feature.

The Shade Room Premieres New Dating Series, ‘Love Locked’

Tuesday, The Shade Room premiered a new unscripted dating series, “Love Locked,” produced by Sickbird Productions and TSR Angelica Nwandu in partnership with Facebook Watch. On the dating competition show, “twelve Black singles who have been strategically picked by two matchmakers and paired based on compatibility in an attempt to find true love,” a press release explains.