Jesse-williams-51722
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Jesse Williams Talks Leaked Nude Images from Broadway Play

After leaked images of a nude scene from his Broadway play Take Me Out began circulating on the internet, Jesse Williams spoke to The Associated Press about the ordeal. In short, Williams says that he is not discouraged by the leak; however, he did seek to remind patrons of the importance of consent. “I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t,” said Williams. “Consent is important, I thought. So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”

Attendees of the stage play, which is about a Major League Baseball star coming out as gay, are supposed to keep their cell phones inside of locked Yondr pouches during the show until it ends in order to protect the privacy of actors who are nude for some of the show’s more explicit scenes.

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Tackle Food Insecurity

On Saturday, June 16, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm will join forces for the Million Meal Pack at the State Farm Arena. The organizations are calling on more than 5,000 volunteers to to assist with the assembly of one million meals that will be handed out throughout the metro Atlanta area to those struggling with food insecurity. To volunteer, visit www.nba.com/hawks/mealpack.

Disney+ to Premiere Film About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Life

Next month, Disney+ will premiere Rise, a biographical film about the life of Milwaukee Buck’s star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas. According to Bleacher Report, the project is available for streaming on June 24, 2022. “I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family’s story to people all over the world,” Antetokounmpo said back in October. “My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life.”

SWV, Xscape Snag Bravo Docuseries

SWV and Xscape are set to star in a limited series ordered by Bravo. According to Deadline, the unscripted series will trace the journeys of the girlband members as they prepare for a joint show following their Mother’s Day Verzuz and juggle personal obstacles.

