Remembering EBONY and Jet Founder John H. Johnson on His Birthday

EBONY and JET founder, John H. Johnson. Image: Bettmann/Getty Images.

Today marks what would have been the 104th birthday of EBONY and Jet magazines founder John H. Johnson.

The Arkansas city native, who was born in 1918, first made a name for himself in the publishing world when he established Negro Digest in 1942. Three years into circulation of the Chicago-based magazine, Johnson founded EBONY. The precedent-setting publication created for Black women would become a culture-defining and historic publication. With the founding of EBONY and Jet, Johnson created two resources that would become reliable pillars of the Black community.

Commemorate his legacy with us by taking a look at a few photos taken of Mr. Johnson throughout his career.

EBONY and JET founder John H. Johnson in his office. Image: Bettmann/Getty Images.

Nairobi, Kenya: John H. Johnson looking on as U.S. Interior Secretary, Stewart L. Udall (center) presents an autographed portrait of US President Lyndon Baines Johnson to Kenya’s Prime Minister Jomo Kenyatta (right). Udall was President Johnson’s representative to celebrations marking the independence of the new state. Image: Bettmann/Getty Images.
John H. Johnson with his daughter Linda Johnson Rice. Image: Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images.

Happy 100th birthday, Mr. Johnson.

