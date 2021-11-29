|Higher Learning: How Actress and Howard University Alumna Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins Supports Her Fellow Bisons|Fashion Luminaries and Industry Insiders Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of Virgil Abloh|Dave Chappelle Launches Fundraising Challenge to Determine If a Theatre at His Alma Mater Should Be Named After Him|Jury Selection for Jussie Smollett Trial Begins Today|Maxwell, Ashanti and El Debarge Talk ‘2021 BET Soul Train Awards’|The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 Soul Train Awards|Louis Vuitton Menswear Designer Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away|Making It As an Entrepreneur: Lauren Messiah, of EO OneWorld, Shares What It Takes to Be Successful in Your Million Dollar Journey|Biden Administration Bans Travel to Several African Countries Due to New COVID-19 Variant|Law Firm Donates $12.5 Million in Fees to HBCUs After Winning Settlement

Jury Selection for Jussie Smollett Trial Begins Today

Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images

After almost three years of delay, Jussie Smollet’s trial will finally begin, CNN reports.

Jury selection is set to commence today in the trial of the former Empire star and it will likely last only a week in total.

As EBONY previously reported, Smollett is accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime and racist attack on Jan. 29, 2019.

During the attack, Smollett claimed that a group of men shouted “This is MAGA country,” and then poured a bleach-like substance on him and hung a noose around his neck.

After numerous investigations, authorities believed that there was overwhelming evidence that Smollett staged the attack with the help of two brothers he met at a local gym. 

Investigators argued that texts and accounts from two of Smollett associates linked Smollett to paying them to make it look like he was physically assaulted to further ignite his career.

Throughout the ordeal, Smollett has maintained his innocence.

Although Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of providing false information, all of his charges were dismissed by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and his $10,000 bail was forfeited. After Foxx was heavily criticized for the handling of the case, a special prosecutor was assigned who brought new disorderly conduct charges against Smollett.

Dan Webb, the new prosecutor on the case, brought the new indictment against Smollett back in February 2020, but the trial had been delayed by the pandemic.

If convicted of the charges, Smollett faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. Due to his lack of a criminal record, he could receive a reduced sentence or probation.

