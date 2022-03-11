Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail for Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail after being found guilty of five felony counts of lying to the police, NPR reports.

The former Empire actor will also serve 30 months of felony probation but he will be allowed to travel. Additionally, he was ordered to pay more than $120,000 in retribution to the city of Chicago and pay a fine of $25,000.

“I’m not suicidal, I am innocent,” Smollett said after the sentence was handed down by Judge James Linn. “I did not do it, your honor.”

“The hypocrisy is just astounding,” Linn said in response.

The judge described Smollett as “profoundly selfish and narcissistic” but acknowledged that Smollett had done good outside of this incident.

“I believe that you have done real damage to hate crimes, to hate crime victims,” Linn continued. He argued that victims will hesitate to come forward when they’ve been attacked because of Smollett’s hoax.

“You’re just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime, and that’s shameful,” Linn added.

As EBONY previously reported, Smollett was found guilty of paying two brothers to stage a fake homophobic and racist attack on himself and then falsely reporting it to the Chicago police department.

Smollett claimed that two men confronted him on the street, struck him with their hands, poured a chemical substance on him, and that they tied a rope around his neck.

“Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” then Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters in February 2019. “I’m left hanging my head and asking why.”

Johnson said that Smollett paid $3,500 to stage the attack on himself and “drag Chicago’s reputation through the mud.”

The prosecution asked the judge to sentence Smollett to “an appropriate amount of prison time.” They said that Smollett cost the city’s police department money, and they requested that his sentence include payments totaling the cost of overtime that officers worked during the investigation.

Smollett’s attorneys said that their client shouldn’t be sentenced to prison, saying that he’s already suffered enough with the loss of his acting career.

Several witnesses, including Smollett’s 92-year-old grandmother, Molly, spoke about his character.

“Jussie is what I call a justice warrior. He has been active against injustice all his life… I ask you, the judge, not to send him to prison. If you do, send me along with him,” she said.

Following the sentencing on Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement saying the city felt “vindicated in today’s ruling.”

“The criminal conviction of Jussie Smollett by a jury of his peers and today’s sentencing should send a clear message to everyone in the City of Chicago that false claims and allegations will not be tolerated,” the statement said.