Kamala Harris’ Husband Was Evacuated From Washington D.C. School Following Bomb Threat

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. Image: Kiran Ridley/Getty Image.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was evacuated from a room at Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington, DC, by the Secret Service following a school bomb threat, CNN reports.

Both the District of Columbia Public Schools and the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the bomb threat had been called into the school.

Emhoff was visiting the school for a Black History Month event where he planned to meet with the school’s administration and students.

Katie Peters, Emhoff’s spokesperson, took to Twitter to address the matter.

“U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty. Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to the Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work,” Peter’s wrote.

After the incident, students were evacuated, declared safe following the threat, and sent home for the day.

Ashan Benedict,  Executive Assistant Chief of D.C. Police Department, informed reporters on Tuesday that “at approximately 2:15 pm Dunbar High School here received a threat to the school itself, to the front desk, announcing a bomb threat, giving the people in that location 10 minutes to leave.”

“This afternoon during an event attended by a Secret Service protectee, the Secret Service was made aware of a threat to the venue and immediately evacuated the protectee,” a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement. “At this time there is no information to indicate the threat was directed toward our protectee.”

“In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss our protectees or the means and methods used to conduct our protective operations,” the statement continued.

The Secret Service also stated that “there is no information to indicate” the threat was aimed at Emhoff.

Harris, who’s was in contact with Emhoff immediately following the evacuation, said “he’s OK,” according to a  White House official.

