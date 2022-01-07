Kamala Harris Names Jamal Simmons as Communications Director

Vice President Kamala Harris has named Jamal Simmons, a Democratic communications aide and media contributor, as her new communications director, CNN reports.

The hiring of Simmons follows many top aides who have departed Harris’ staff. On Wednesday, two more staffers announced that they’ll be leaving the vice president’s team.

Simmons replaces Ashley Etienne, who resigned in November to pursue “other opportunities,” a White House official told CNN at the time.

As EBONY previously reported, Symone Sanders announced last month that she was stepping down from her position as chief spokesperson and senior advisor to the vice president. Sanders’ replacement still has not been announced.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Sanders said in a statement. “I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived at the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

Vincent Evans, who serves as Harris’ deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, announced that he has taken the position as the new executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Although Harris’ office has experienced high turnover, staff transitions are commonplace after the first year of a presidential administration.

A graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard University, Simmons is a principal at the Raben Group. He has been a political commentator for CBS News, NPR, MSNBC, CNN, and The Hill.