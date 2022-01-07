|Kentucky High School Teacher Terminated After Assaulting Student|Kamala Harris Names Jamal Simmons as Communications Director|Former NFL Star Clinton Portis Sentenced to Prison for His Role in Health Care Fraud Scheme|Ohio State Support Staffer Used Pictures of Trayvon Martin to Enforce ‘No Hoodies’ Policy|All 3 Men Convicted of the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison|Sidney Poitier, Legendary Academy Award Winning Actor and Devoted Activist, Passes Away at 94|The Block Is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women of the New Year, So far|Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Marries Soccer Player Jozy Altidore|Mary Alice Thatch, Newspaper Publisher Who Helped Win Pardon for the Wilmington 10, Passes Away 78|5 Lip Scrubs for Softer, Smoother Lips

Kamala Harris Names Jamal Simmons as Communications Director

Image: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images.

Vice President Kamala Harris has named Jamal Simmons, a Democratic communications aide and media contributor, as her new communications director, CNN reports. 

The hiring of Simmons follows many top aides who have departed Harris’ staff. On Wednesday, two more staffers announced that they’ll be leaving the vice president’s team.

Simmons replaces Ashley Etienne, who resigned in November to pursue “other opportunities,” a White House official told CNN at the time. 

As EBONY previously reported, Symone Sanders announced last month that she was stepping down from her position as chief spokesperson and senior advisor to the vice president. Sanders’ replacement still has not been announced.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Sanders said in a statement. “I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived at the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

Vincent Evans, who serves as Harris’ deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, announced that he has taken the position as the new executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

See Also
Fantasia Welcomes Third Child, NBA Forms NBA Africa, and ‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Grey Sentenced In Domestic Violence Case

Although Harris’ office has experienced high turnover, staff transitions are commonplace after the first year of a presidential administration.

A graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard University, Simmons is a principal at the Raben Group. He has been a political commentator for CBS News, NPR, MSNBC, CNN, and The Hill

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!