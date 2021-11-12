|These Holiday Cards Are Designed With Black Women in Mind|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Stabbing Neighbor|Black Employees Bring Attention to Pay Disparities at Peloton|A Black Teenager in Texas Was Shot With a Stun Gun on Halloween by Classmates Who Were Dressed As the KKK|Gabrielle Union and New York & Company Just Dropped a New Holiday Collection and We Love It|A Recap of EBONY’s InsightfuI Innovation Power Talk|EBONY Rundown: Son of Pretty Ricky Singer Accused of Murder, Morehouse Partners with Google for Anti-Bias Police Training, and More|BLM Leaders of New York Vow ‘Riots’ If Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Re-establishes Plainclothes Cops|Our Favorite Looks From the CFDA Red Carpet|Nichole Moss’ Wallpaper Brand Apply Pressure Taps Into Our Urban Sensibility

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Stabbing Neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his son Adam Adbul-Jabbar. Image: screenshot YouTube/Family Feud

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing his Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife after a dispute over garbage cans, NPR reported.

After striking a deal, Abdul-Jabbar plead guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. 

The sentence was stayed until Jan. 7 so that Abdul-Jabbar can apply for home confinement instead of serving out his sentence, the DA’s office said.

Probation officials will decide whether or not he will be allowed to be on house arrest.

Prosecutors vehemently objected to the plea offer and sought a seven-year sentence for the crime.

On June 9, 2020, Abdul-Jabbar stabbed his 60-year-old neighbor, with who he shares a driveway, several times after he was confronted about failing to take in trash cans for his elderly roommate. According to the court records, the man was stabbed in the back of the head, suffering a fractured skull, and nearly died of blood loss after collapsing outside of the emergency room.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

District Attorney Todd Spitzer believed that the punishment did not fit the crime.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” Spitzer said.”This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured.”

“We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trash cans is so egregious it warranted prison time,” he continued.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!