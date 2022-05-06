Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes the First Black White House Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to make history as the first Black woman to become White House press secretary when she replaces Jen Psaki later this month, NPR reports.

Additionally, she will also be the first openly LGBTQ+ person to hold the position as a global press spokesperson for the president and the U.S. government .

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent, and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine for a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said at Thursday’s press briefing, appearing with Psaki.

“I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities, that I stand on their shoulders and I have been throughout my career,” she added.

Psaki described Jean-Pierre as her “partner in truth.” She went on to add, “One of the first conversations we had when we both found out we were getting these jobs was about how we wanted to build a drama-free, on your best days, workplace where everybody worked hard. Where we, on our best days, were rebuilding trust with the public.”

Born in Martinique and raised in New York, Jean-Pierre is a graduate of Columbia University and boastia a long track record of working with Democratic political campaigns and progressive organizations.

She first worked with Biden as a top communications staffer for MoveOn.org and was a regular contributor on MSNBC. Also, she’s led several White House press briefings when Psaki was out with COVID. In 2012, she was Director for President Obama’s re-election campaign and served as Southeast Regional Political Director for President Obama’s 2008 campaign,

Jean-Pierre is set to begin her tenure as press secretary on May 16.