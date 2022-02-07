Keisha Lance Bottoms Joins CNN as a Political Commentator

Bottoms took to Twitter to confirm her new position with the news outlet.
“I am thrilled to officially announce that I have joined @CNN as a Political Commentator, Bottoms’ tweet read. “As a (Florida A&M ) student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at (at CNN) and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 yrs later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied.
I am thrilled to officially announce that I have joined @CNN as a Political Commentator. As a @FAMU_1887 student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at @CNN and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 yrs later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied.
Viewed as one of the rising stars of the Democratic Party, Bottoms surprised many by deciding not to seek re-election as mayor of Atlanta, as EBONY previously reported.
“As [my husband] Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor,” she said in a statement at the time. “While I am not yet certain of what the future holds, I trust that my next season will continue to be one full of passion and purpose, guided by the belief that within each of us is the power and responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others.”
Currently, Bottoms serves as the vice-chair of civic engagement and voter protection for the Democratic National Committee and will become the first honorary fellow of the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute, a new initiative at Clark Atlanta University aimed at training people for careers as leaders of historically Black colleges and universities.
