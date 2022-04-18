|The Best Looks From Coachella 2022, So Far|A Black-Owned Construction Company Is Responsible for Removing Confederate Statues Across the South|Tanzania’s First Female President Has a Bold Vision for Her Country|Inventor Helen M. Dowdell Is on a Quest to Achieve Physical Accessibility for All|Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Launched a Luxe Lighting Collection|U.S. Olympian Allyson Felix Will Retire After the 2022 Season|Hip Hop Legend DJ Kay Slay Passes Away at 55|Janelle Monáe’s New Book ‘The Memory Librarian’ Challenges Us to Merge Afro-Futurism With Our Consciousness|Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Was Refused Service at a Restaurant for Wearing Leggings|The 10 ‘Greenest’ Cars to Buy This Year for Every Budget

Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Was Refused Service at a Restaurant for Wearing Leggings

Keisha-lance-bottoms-111721
Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she was refused service while dining at the Capital Grille because she had on leggings, NBC News reports.

Bottoms took to Twitter to share her experience at the restaurant.

“I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” she tweeted Friday.

“Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’ Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service,” she wrote.

When another user commented that the restaurant has a dress code, Bottoms said it was “odd” that it would “not allow what she called mall attire when it is at the mall.”

According to the restaurant’s website, it says “for the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required,” in regards to its dress code.  Gym clothing, tank tops, sweatpants, hats, and items “with offensive language” are all prohibited.

Many on social media were quick to point out the apparent double standard by posting photos of mostly white patrons dining at the Capital Grille wearing at least one of the clothing items that are prohibited.

“BLACK Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at @CapitalGrille. But WHITE Folk in Gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital grille,” actor Daniel Newman tweeted.

Bottoms, who is now a political commentator for CNN, was elected mayor of Atlanta in 2017 and was named the vice-chair of civic engagement and voter protection at the DNC for the 2021-2025 term.

Capital Grille has not publicly responded to Bottom’s accusations.

 

