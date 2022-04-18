Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Was Refused Service at a Restaurant for Wearing Leggings

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she was refused service while dining at the Capital Grille because she had on leggings, NBC News reports.

Bottoms took to Twitter to share her experience at the restaurant.

“I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” she tweeted Friday.

I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

“Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’ Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service,” she wrote.

When another user commented that the restaurant has a dress code, Bottoms said it was “odd” that it would “not allow what she called mall attire when it is at the mall.”

According to the restaurant’s website, it says “for the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required,” in regards to its dress code. Gym clothing, tank tops, sweatpants, hats, and items “with offensive language” are all prohibited.

Many on social media were quick to point out the apparent double standard by posting photos of mostly white patrons dining at the Capital Grille wearing at least one of the clothing items that are prohibited.

“BLACK Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at @CapitalGrille. But WHITE Folk in Gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital grille,” actor Daniel Newman tweeted.

Bottoms, who is now a political commentator for CNN, was elected mayor of Atlanta in 2017 and was named the vice-chair of civic engagement and voter protection at the DNC for the 2021-2025 term.

Capital Grille has not publicly responded to Bottom’s accusations.