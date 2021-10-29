Keshia Knight Pulliam and Terrence J to Teach Classes at HBCUs

Emmy-nominated actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and media personality Terrence J will be teaching classes at HBCUs, the Chicago Defender reports.

As part of Now and Later’s “Recognize The Chew” series, both stars will return to historically Black institutions to teach courses. A graduate of Spelman College, Pulliam heads back to Atlanta, Georgia to teach a class on entrepreneurship at Clark Atlanta University.

“I look forward to partnering with Now and Later on this program and sharing my personal and professional experience with the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session students,” Pulliam said about her new journey. “This next generation of HBCU leaders are resilient, and I am honored to provide any helpful nuggets to help fuel their entrepreneurial passions.”

Terrence J, a graduate of North Carolina A&T University, will teach a class on the entertainment industry at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“As an HBCU alum, I am thrilled to partner with Now and Later on its #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series,” he said.“HBCUs are major pillars in the Black community that reflect the very essence of Black excellence, and when married with a nostalgic brand like Now and Later the possibilities can’t get any better.”

Alnese Thomas, Brand Manager of Laffy Taffy & Now and Later, shared her excitement about the partnership.

“Now and Later is a brand built on the values of hard work, resilience, transformation, and authenticity. HBCU faculty, students, and alumni embody these values daily,” she said.“It’s a pleasure to support the incredible impact these institutions play in fostering some of the nation’s most influential leaders,” she added.

In addition to Terrence J and Keshia Knight Pulliam being visiting scholars, Now and Later will also donate $10,000 to each school to establish a scholarship fund.