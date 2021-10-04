EBONY Rundown: Keshia Knight Pulliam Ties the Knot, Body of Missing Florida Student Miya Marcano Discovered, and More

|Willow Smith Reveals That a Cyberstalker Broke Into Her Home|Sage Steele Suspended From ESPN After Controversial Remarks on Vaccine Mandates, Female Journalists, and President Obama|Will Packer Named Producer of the Academy Awards|New Orleans Multipreneur Advises Black Women on How to Disaster Proof Their Business|Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Takes On New Identity|New Healthcare Platform Seeks to Reduce Health Disparities for African Americans|The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards|EBONY Rundown: Board Votes to Posthumously Pardon Georga Floyd for 2004 Conviction, Georgia Mom Fatally Shot in Her Sleep, and More|Bubba Wallace Makes History As the Second Black Driver Ever to Win a NASCAR Cup|Lifestyle Brand Dad No Kids Partners with Son of a Saint to Create a Better Future for Black Boys

Keyshia Knight Pulliam Ties the Knot

Keshia Knight Pulliam married actor Brad James in an intimate ceremony at the couple’s home last month. The House of Payne actress announced the nuptials while sharing wedding photos on Instagram, writing, “Last week my life forever changed. I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!” She went on to describe the ceremony as “intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter, and joy.” Pulliam and James met on the set of Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.

Body of Missing Florida Student Miya Marcano Discovered

The remains of Miya Marcano, a missing Florida woman, have been discovered, The Associated Press reports. Marcano was reported missing by relatives after she missed a flight home to South Florida. On the day of her disappearance, investigators say that a maintenance worker, identified as Armando Caballero, who was employed at the same building where Marcano lived and worked, had improperly used a master key fob to access her apartment. Caballero, whose body was discovered three days after Marcano was last seen, had previously been identified by police as a “prime suspect.” He is believed to have died by suicide. Investigators say that Marcano, a 19-year-old Valencia College student, “rebuffed” romantic advances from Caballero on multiple occasions prior to her disappearance.

Man Charged in the Shooting Death of University of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe

A man was arrested Sunday in the shooting death of University of Utah Football player, Aaron Lowe. According to ESPN, Buk M. Buk, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown did not reveal a motive for the shooting, which took place at a house party, but he did say that the attack was not targeted at the university.

United Airlines Gearing Up to Terminate Nearly 600 Employees Over Vaccine Mandate

According to CNBC, United Airlines is preparing to terminate 593 employees for failure to comply with the airline’s new COVID-19 vaccination policy. So far, United Airlines has received compliance from more than 96 percent of its workforce. Approximately 2,000 unvaccinated employees have sought exemption for religious or medical reasons.

