EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More

Slain Homeland Security Officer’s Sister Sues Facebook

The sister of late Homeland Security Officer, Dave Patrick Underwood, has filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company Meta, alleging that the technological giant contributed to her brother’s May 2020 death. According to NBC News, Angela Underwood Jacobs, argues that Facebook’s recommendation system helped to radicalize her brother’s alleged killers, who were part of a domestic extremist group. The alleged murder plot is reported to have been hatched within a Facebook group. Steven Carrillo and his alleged getaway driver, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., have been charged in Underwood’s death.

Explosion Destroys Ghanian Town

17 people have died after a motorcycle and vehicle carrying explosives collided in the Ghanian town of Apiate, CNN reports. 59 others were injured in the blast, which is said to have caused every building to collapse, completely leveling the small town. Police says that most of the victims have been recovered.

COVID Deaths Surging in U.S. Nursing Homes

As COVID-19 infection rates continue to surge in the United States, nursing home deaths are on the rise, The Associated Press reports. In the week ending January 9, 32,000 COVID cases had been reported from nursing homes and 645 COVID deaths. There is widespread fear that the death toll will continue rise with infection rates.

Kevin Gates Discusses Near-Suicide Experience

During an appearance on the BIG FACTS podcast, rapper Kevin Gates revealed past plans to commit suicide. “I was to the point I ain’t wanna live no more,” he recently told the hosts of his emotional state during the 2020 holiday season, before continuing, “I wasn’t happy.” However, a chance encounter with a fan caused Gates to experience a change of heart.