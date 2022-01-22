|EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More|Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty|Everett Lee, the First Black Conductor on Broadway, Passes Away at 105|Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp|Rep. Hank Johnson Calls Senate ‘Racist,’ Accuses Rep. Chip Roy of Endorsing White Power|Arbitrator Rules UConn Must Pay Kevin Ollie More Than $11 Million After Improper Termination|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Ladies Whose Shoe Game is on Fleek|Mitch McConnell Under Fire for Implying African Americans Aren’t Americans|Spike Lee to Receive the Directors Guild of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award|Jimi Hendrix Estate Files Lawsuit Against His Bandmates’ Heirs Over Copyright Accusations

EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More

Rapper Kevin Gates. Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage.

Slain Homeland Security Officer’s Sister Sues Facebook

The sister of late Homeland Security Officer, Dave Patrick Underwood, has filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company Meta, alleging that the technological giant contributed to her brother’s May 2020 death. According to NBC News, Angela Underwood Jacobs, argues that Facebook’s recommendation system helped to radicalize her brother’s alleged killers, who were part of a domestic extremist group. The alleged murder plot is reported to have been hatched within a Facebook group. Steven Carrillo and his alleged getaway driver, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., have been charged in Underwood’s death.

Explosion Destroys Ghanian Town

17 people have died after a motorcycle and vehicle carrying explosives collided in the Ghanian town of Apiate, CNN reports. 59 others were injured in the blast, which is said to have caused every building to collapse, completely leveling the small town. Police says that most of the victims have been recovered.

COVID Deaths Surging in U.S. Nursing Homes

As COVID-19 infection rates continue to surge in the United States, nursing home deaths are on the rise, The Associated Press reports. In the week ending January 9, 32,000 COVID cases had been reported from nursing homes and 645 COVID deaths. There is widespread fear that the death toll will continue rise with infection rates.

See Also
Black Americans and COVID Vaccine

Kevin Gates Discusses Near-Suicide Experience

During an appearance on the BIG FACTS podcast, rapper Kevin Gates revealed past plans to commit suicide. “I was to the point I ain’t wanna live no more,” he recently told the hosts of his emotional state during the 2020 holiday season, before continuing, “I wasn’t happy.” However, a chance encounter with a fan caused Gates to experience a change of heart.

COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes
COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes
COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!