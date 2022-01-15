Kevin Hart and Meek Mill Donate $15 Million to Philadelphia Public Schools

Comedy icon Kevin Hart and hip hop star Meek Mill are donating $15 million to Philadelphia schools, People reports.

Along with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, the trio announced the financial gift will go to 110 Philly area schools for the 2022-2023 school year and will cover tuition costs at private and parochial schools to allow lower-income students to attend.

According to the report, the gift is “the largest combined donation made by any of the donors, who grew up in the Philadelphia area themselves.”

The announcement came a day after the School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite spoke about the district’s struggle for adequate funding and the growing student achievement gap during an education funding trial.

According to the Philly Voice, Hite testified that 65% of students are currently classified as “economically disadvantaged” and the city’s public schools are down $5,583 per student.

“Philadelphia is the poorest big city in the country,” Hite said. “We have larger numbers of young people who don’t have access to early childhood services and who aren’t on grade level, those experiencing trauma, homelessness, are new to the country, have special needs, and those who need additional resources.”

In the past, Hart and Mill have shown their generosity to the city of their birth on several occasions. In late 2020, Mill and Rubin partnered to create a $2 million scholarship fund to assist students for the 2020-21 school year.

Hart donated $250,000 to the School District of Philadelphia and the local parks and recreation centers for new computers in 2013.” My city made me who I am today and for that I am thankful,” Hart said on Instagram at the time.