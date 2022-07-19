Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed, Hit Show ‘Desus & Mero’ Not Returning For Fifth Season, And More

Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

It has been confirmed that the late Kevin Samuels, popular YouTuber and personality, passed away due to hypertension. Samuels was found dead in May. He rose to prominence for the misogynistic relationship advice he offered on his YouTube channel.

Hit Show Desus & Mero Not Returning For Fifth Season

Showtime’s Desus and Mero stars Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have decided to “pursue other endeavors” and part ways. The pair started out with a show on Complex Network in 2013 and have been well known for their Bodega Boys podcast.

Tabitha Brown’s New LA Restaurant Opening Delayed

Months after the beloved social media influencer and actress Tabitha Brown announced the opening of her first restaurant in Los Angeles, she shared that it would be delayed until further notice. The postponement of the restaurant named Kale My Name is due to an emergency situation which she shared in a post on Instagram. “God is in control,” said Brown.

Hulu Orders Spotify Playlist Inspire Docuseries

Inspired by one of Spotify’s most popular playlists RapCaviar, the streaming platform Hulu has greenlit a docuseries aimed to premiere later this year. The docuseries will utilize the stories of top hip hop and rap stars—such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Tyler the Creator—as a medium to address provocative issues of today.