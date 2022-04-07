Kidd Creole, of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Found Guilty of Killing a Homeless Man

On Wednesday, Kidd Creole, a founding member of the legendary hiphop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of a homeless man, the New York Times reports.

Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of killing John Jolly back in August of 2017.

According to reports, Glover passed Jolly on the street and the two got into an argument. Glover then approached Jolly and met him chest to chest before stabbing him twice in the torso with a steak knife. Jolly was discovered on the ground and was taken to a hospital, where he would die as a result of the stab wounds. Prosecutors said that Glover ran to his place of employment, cleaned the knife in a sink, and changed his clothes.

After committing the crime, Glover got on the subway and dumped the knife in a sewer adjacent to a Bronx subway station, prosecutors argued. The weapon was later discovered by the police and Glover was arrested the next day.

“Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence,” Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, said in a statement. “This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crimes accountable to the full extent of the law.”

The authorities claim that the fatal altercation, which was captured on security video, took place because Glover believed Jolly was propositioning him when he passed by. Prosecutors argued that when Jolly said, “What’s up?” he believed that Glover was gay.

A pioneering group in hip hop, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s songs such as “The Message,” “White Lines,” and “New York New York” are some of the most iconic tracks in the culture.

The group holds the distinction of being the first rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Glover is scheduled to be sentenced May 4.