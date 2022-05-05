Furious Five Rapper Kidd Creole Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing

Nathaniel Glover, also known as Kidd Creole, a founding member of the legendary Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was sentenced for stabbing a homeless man to death, the New York Times reported.

Judge Michele S. Rodney of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, said she was moved by Creole’s “candor and contrition” in his interviews with the authorities after his arrest.

But she said the mounting evidence against Glover was overwhelming and she appeared offended by the sentiments of his legal counsel, Scottie Celestin, who argued that his client had felt threatened because Jolly was homeless.

“A life is a life is a life,” Rodney said, adding that the killing was not “somehow justified because the person is homeless.”

Creole could have received a sentence of up to 25 years in prison but Mark Dahl, the lead prosecutor, initially requested 18 years, noting that he, too, was affected by his deep regret over the incident

“I was taken aback by the manner with which he seemed to understand what he had done,” Dahl said.

Dahl also expressed frustration with Creole’s rejection of a plea deal that would have come with a 10-year prison sentence.

Addressing the judge, Creole expressed his dismay at how the trial turned out, believing that he was cast as a person “who has no remorse or humanity.” He added that he expected to be exonerated.

Celestin said that he would appeal the decision saying that Justice Rodney had “exercised outsize influence over the trial.”

Cheryl Horry, a cousin of Jolly, said Creole should have received the maximum sentence because he showed no remorse.

“He didn’t say sorry,” she said. “He didn’t even say sorry to his own family. That shows a lot.”

“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him,” said the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg. “Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve.”

As EBONY reported, Creole was convicted of manslaughter last month for killing John Jolly, in August of 2017 while heading to his job in Midtown Manhattan late at night.

A pioneering group in hip hop, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s songs such as “The Message,” “White Lines,” and “New York New York” are some of the most iconic tracks in the culture.

The group holds the distinction of being the first rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.