Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Case Against Snoop Dogg

An attorney representing the woman who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has filed to dismiss the lawsuit, The New York Times reports. The notice dismiss the case was approved by a judge; however, no reason for the dismissal was provided and no settlement was reached.

Kirk Franklin’s Son Arrested in LA

Kirk Franklin’s son, Kerrion Franklin, was arrested in Los Angeles over the weekend, Radar Online reports. The 33-year-old was apprehended after he was pulled over in Beverly Hills. The exact reason for Franklin’s arrest has yet to be confirmed. Currently, he is being held without bond.

Family Demands Answers After Man Was Killed During Grand Rapids Traffic Stop

Over the weekend, Michigan activists held a protest in response to the death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, who was fatally shot by Grand Rapids Police during a traffic stop over a license plate, MLive reports. Relatives of Lyoya are demanding that body camera footage of the incident be released in full.

Jussie Smollett Proclaims Innocence in New Song

In a new single titled, “Thank You God,” Jussie Smollett continued to proclaim his innocence in connection to allegations that he staged a hate crime in Chicago back in 2019. Throughout the track, which was released via his Instagram page, the former “Empire” actor addressed his court case and injustices he experienced since the ordeal took place three years ago. Presently, Smollett is on release from the Cook County Jail while his legal team works to appeal his conviction for the alleged hoax, Deadline reports.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd Take the Lead with Billboard Nominations

The Weeknd is the leading contender for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with 17 total nominations – including top artist, top male artist, and top Hot 100 artist, according to Billboard. Doja Cat trails just behind the “Blinding Lights” singer with 14 nominations. The Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC on May 15.

Keke Palmer to Voice Docufilm About Danger of Personal Care Items

Keke Palmer has been tapped for narrate a new documentary titled, Not So Pretty, which explores the hidden danger of personal care products. Slated to premiere on HBO Max on April 14, the four-part series is “the first-ever comprehensive large-scale investigative expose of the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry.”