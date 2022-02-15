|Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber’s After Party in Los Angeles|EBONY Rundown: Eminem Takes a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Split, and More|Purdue University Police Officer Pins Black Student to the Ground by the Neck, Almost Suffocating Him|Beyoncé’s Stylist KJ Moody Shares His Love of Ivy Park’s Newest Drop|DKNY’s Spring 2022 ‘Do Your Thing’ Campaign Taps Black Creatives|President Joe Biden Criticizes the NFL for Lack of Black Head Coaches|U.W. Clemon, First Black Federal Judge in Alabama, Disapproves of Potential Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson|Fisk University Is Launching the First HBCU Women’s Gymnastics Program|Op-Ed: Super Bowl Fumbles on Black Women|12 Can’t-Miss Black Romance Films to Watch on Valentine’s Day

Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber’s After Party in Los Angeles

Kodak Black was among a group of people who were shot early Saturday morning at an after-party for Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, CNN reports.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s attorney,  posted about the shooting on his Instagram on Saturday.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual Kodak was with, when security and Kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant,” Cohen wrote “Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life-threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

According to the LAPD, the incident took place around 2:45 a.m. on the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard.

Bieber was hosting an after-party at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge, following a concert, and “the shooting occurred … near The Nice Guy, but it was not directly in front,” a source told CNN.

The source also said that Bieber was inside the venue when the shooting took place, and he left the premises after he learned of the incident.

The authorities stated that there was a “physical altercation” between numerous people and “gunshots were fired by a suspect who then fled the scene.” In a news release Saturday afternoon, the LAPD requested assistance from the public in locating the suspect.

After the shooting, four of the victims were treated at local hospitals,

Kodak was stuck in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.