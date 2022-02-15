Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber’s After Party in Los Angeles

Kodak Black was among a group of people who were shot early Saturday morning at an after-party for Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, CNN reports.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s attorney, posted about the shooting on his Instagram on Saturday.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual Kodak was with, when security and Kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant,” Cohen wrote “Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life-threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

According to the LAPD, the incident took place around 2:45 a.m. on the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard.

Bieber was hosting an after-party at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge, following a concert, and “the shooting occurred … near The Nice Guy, but it was not directly in front,” a source told CNN.

The source also said that Bieber was inside the venue when the shooting took place, and he left the premises after he learned of the incident.

The authorities stated that there was a “physical altercation” between numerous people and “gunshots were fired by a suspect who then fled the scene.” In a news release Saturday afternoon, the LAPD requested assistance from the public in locating the suspect.

After the shooting, four of the victims were treated at local hospitals,

