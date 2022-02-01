EBONY Rundown: Detective in Lauren Smith-Fields Case Suspended, Nick Cannon Expecting Baby Boy, and More

Detective and Police Officer on Lauren Smith-Fields Case Suspended

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced Sunday that a detective and a police officer handling the case of Lauren Smith-Fields have been suspended and placed on administrative leave, CBS News reports. The move comes amidst an internal affairs investigation of Bridgeport Police’s handling of the investigations, which Smith-Fields’ family has referred to as “racially insensitive.”

“I want you to know that I am extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and find actions taken up to this point unacceptable,” Ganim said in a statement. “After reviewing the matters even more closely and in the absence of the Police Chief, I have directed Deputy Chief Baraja to immediately put on administrative leave the two officers who are the subject of a Bridgeport Police Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) Investigation and disciplinary action for lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy in the handling of these two matters.”

Nick Cannon Expecting Baby Boy

From the looks of it, Nick Cannon is expecting another baby boy. According to TMZ, the actor and media personality hosted a gender reveal party alongside Bre Tiesi over the weekend. This will be Cannon’s eighth child. His youngest son, Zen Cannon, tragically passed away last fall.

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks NFL Rookie Record

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase established a new record for postseason receiving yards, NBC Sports reports. The new benchmark was established during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs when the former LSU player made a 22-yard catch during the third quarter.

Gayle King Inks New Deal with CBS News

Following speculation that Gayle King would be moving on from her post as co-anchor for CBS Mornings pending the expiration of her contract, it has been announced that the journalist signed a new deal with CBS News, according to Deadline. “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer,” King told listeners of her SiriusXM show, “Gayle King in the House.” She then went on to tackle rumors that she was eyeing opportunities in California and was being courted by networks on the West Coast. “I don’t know why people thought that just because you have a grandchild now all of a sudden you just want to give up your career and go sit in California. No. I still, you know, I still feel that in many ways I’m just getting started. So I celebrated my 10 year anniversary, that was always great fun.”