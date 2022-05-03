|Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion Unveils Majority Vote To Overturn Roe v. Wade|Tribeca Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup|Judge Rules That Reparations Case for Survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre Can Proceed|Contemporary Black Artists Explore the Great Migration in a New Exhibition at the Mississippi Museum of Art|Black Orlando Residents Are Being Pushed Out by Home Investors|Best Moments From the 2022 Met Gala|The Best Looks From the 2022 Met Gala|EBONY Rundown: Houston Celebrates ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day,’ Gifts Rapper Key to the City, and More|The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Throughout the Years|What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day

Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion Unveils Majority Vote To Overturn Roe v. Wade

supreme-court-building
Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Media company Politico has obtained a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending abortion rights for women.

The draft would strike down the 1973 decision which guaranteed that abortion rights were protected by the federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that maintained the right.

The draft was first circulated in early February, according to Politico but it has not been released as votes and language can change before opinions are officially released. 

The formal opinion was originally not expected to be published until late June.

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes in the copy of the draft. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

“That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand,” he added.

A person close to the court proceedings said that four of the other conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, voted with Alito in the conference after hearing oral arguments in December.

The three Democratic-appointed justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, are reportedly working on one or more dissents. According to the source, it is unclear how Justice John Roberts plans to vote.

According to CNN, Roberts is willing to uphold the Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law currently states that the government “cannot interfere with a woman’s choice to terminate a pregnancy before about 23 weeks, when a fetus could live outside the womb.”

After the draft opinion was released, a large crowd gathered outside the Supreme Court to voice their opinions.

The crowd began to protest using a variety of chants such as, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Samuel Alito’s gotta go,” “We will not go back,” “Abortion rights are under attack, what do we do, stand up fight back,” and “Pack the courts.”

“This news is simply stunning for the Supreme Court as an institution,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law. “Not only is the result it portends – the overruling of Roe and Casey – a shockwave to our constitutional politics, but we have never seen a leak remotely like this from inside the Court, where we’re not just hearing what the result is going to be, but we’re seeing the draft majority opinion in advance. It’s hard to believe that the former doesn’t help to explain the latter, but it’s an earthquake in both respects.”

Almost half of the states in the country have or will pass laws that ban abortion whereas others have enacted strict laws on the books to regulate the procedure.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.