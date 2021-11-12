LeBron James Drags Kyle Rittenhouse for Crocodile Tears During Trial

Lakers superstar LeBron James shared his thoughts on the video of Kyle Rittenhouse crying while on the stand during his murder trial Wednesday afternoon.

USA Today shared a clip of the courtroom scene with the caption of the tweet that read: “Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.”

After Rittinghouse tried his best to be convincing to the court with his “crocodile tears,” James took to Twitter to give commentary on the defendant’s testimony.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James’ tweet read. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

During his testimony, Rittenhouse said that Rosenbaum was “coming at me, with his arms out in front of him. I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun,” Insider reported.

“He grabs my gun, and I can feel it pulling away from me, and I can feel the strap starting to come off my body,” he testified. “I fire one shot.”

Rittenhouse also said that Grosskreutz was standing in front of him with his hands held in the air in an attempt to surrender.

According to Grosskreutz, he testified that he raised his hands to Rittenhouse, but perceived that the teenager “wasn’t accepting my surrender” because he was “re-racking” his AR-15 rifle.” “He also stated that he never intended to kill Rittenhouse, but drew his pistol because he believed “Rittenhouse was an active shooter.”

Rittenhouse is charged with the murder of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He crossed state lines to attend a protest on behalf of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by Kenosha police in August 2020.

Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty and claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot the three men.