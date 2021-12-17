|Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Legendary Bassist Of The Roots, Passes Away at 62|12 U.S., Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Have Been Released|Keechant Sewell To Be The First Black Woman Commissioner of the NYPD|EBONY Rundown: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Violation Charges, Final Child Tax Credit Payments Distributed, and More|Calls For Louisiana Judge to Resign After Racist Video Surfaces|Supervsn Is ‘Saying Less’ With Their New Holiday Collection|Ray-Ban Rolls Out Smart Glasses Just in Time for Christmas|The Plight of Black Women Soaring Towards Rarified On-Air Roles as Play-by-Play Announcers|Op-Ed: How Companies Can Incorporate Ujaama, the Kwaanza Principle of Cooperative Economics|Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back

Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Legendary Bassist Of The Roots, Passes Away at 62

Image:Pete Mitchell/WireImage

Leonard Hubbard, an exceptionally gifted bass player for The Roots, passed on Thursday, December 17th, the New York Daily News reports. He was 62.

Hubbard passed from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2007 that forced him to leave the band. According to his wife Stephanie Hubbard, his cancer returned last month after being in remission for several years. 

On Twitter, The Roots paid tribute to their former bandmate.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” the tweet read.”May your transition bring peace to your family, to your friends, to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody, Hub.”

A native of West Philadelphia, Hubbard studied music at Settlement Music School in Philadelphia and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Eventually, he would team up with Questlove and Black Thought of the Roots in 1992 and would remain the band’s bassist, with his signature chew stick, for the next 25 years.

Recalling becoming a part of the band in an interview with  Philadelphia Inquirer, Hubbard discovered that he had instant chemistry with his future bandmates. “They didn’t know me from Adam,” Hubbard said. “Questlove told me to take a solo, and when he saw that I was a virtuoso, he was like ‘Oh, man, keep playing, keep playing.’”

During his time with The Roots as the band’s anchor on bass, Hubbard played on their first seven albums and helped to launch the group as one of the most renowned live acts in music. But due to the group’s demanding tour schedule and his cancer diagnosis, Hubbard left the band in 2007.

See Also
Susan Rice Breaks Down President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan and What It Will Do for Our Community

Although he departed from the Roots, Hubbard was still in demand as a session player and backing musician. At the time of his passing, he curated an album of music he composed and played throughout his remarkable career. “He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing,” Stephanie said. “And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it.”

In addition to his wife Stephanie, Hubbard is survived by two stepdaughters and a stepson. We extend our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Leonard Hubbard.

