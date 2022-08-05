|Lester Holt to Host Dateline NBC Special ‘What Happened to Anton Black?’|N.C. A&T Awarded Good Jobs Challenge Grant For Clean Energy Training Program|Chet Fuller, a Groundbreaking Journalist, Passes Away at 72|Onyx Collective’s New Legal Drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Bringing the Heat|EBONY Video: 2 Chainz Discusses How He Keeps His Skincare and Rap Game On Point|Meet The Fitness Advocates Bringing Generational Health and Wellness to the Community|ByBlack Certified: 4 Black-Owned Beauty and Fashion Brands That’ll Keep You Looking Fly|The Spice House and Chef Rodney Scott Collab On New Line of Flavorful BBQ Rubs and Spices|Rashida Jones to Produce New Comedy Series ‘The Other Black Girl’|Black Music Action Coalition Announces Honorees for ‘Music in Action Awards’ Gala

Lester Holt to Host Dateline NBC Special ‘What Happened to Anton Black?’

Anton Black, a young Black man killed by law enforcement, is the subject of Lester Holt's new Dateline special "What Happened to Anton Black?" Image: NBC
NBC Dateline anchor Lester Holt will host What Happened to Anton Black?, a report on Anton Black, a 19-year-old Black man who died in 2018 after being taken into police custody in Maryland. 

According to the press release “the one-hour special, entitled What Happened to Anton Black?, investigates the warning signs the town of Greensboro, Maryland received about Thomas Webster, the officer who initially chased Black after receiving a 911 call that Black had been dragging another boy down the street, unaware that the two boys had known each other for years.”

During the special, the parents of Anton reveal the details of his death, which took place after Webster, two additional police officers, and a bystander apprehended him on his front porch. Anton’s father explained to Holt that Anton didn’t “attack” anyone or “rob a bank.”

“He’s at his mother’s doorstep,” he said. “All he wanted to do was go home. He’s home and you don’t get off of him? That’s not right.”

Holt also interviews Jason Johnson, the president of The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund. Johnson said that Black’s death was a tragedy, but he didn’t “see any indication of malice” after watching the bodycam footage. He added that he thought the police met “the professional standard.” 

After a series of follow-up questions, Johnson also told Holt, “I could tell you with some degree of certainty that Thomas Webster should not have been a Greensboro police officer at all.”

To view a preview of the special, visit here.

What Happened to Anton Black?’ Airs This Friday at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

