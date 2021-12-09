Letitia James Suspends Campaign for Governor of New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she would be suspending her campaign for governor of New York to give her full attention to her current position, The Hill reports.

The announcement came shortly after reports surfaced that her office would seek to question former President Donald Trump in a civil fraud investigation.

In a brief statement, James shared her reason behind withdrawing from the gubernatorial race.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” the statement read. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

As EBONY previously reported, James announced her candidacy for governor of New York back in October.

“I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: Stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable,” she said at the time. “To be a force for change,” she says in her first campaign ad. “I’ve gone after the drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis. I’ve fought for better conditions and transparency in nursing homes. I’ve sued the Trump administration 76 times. But who’s counting?”

With James ending her campaign, it will likely place Gov. Kathy Hochul as a favorite to win the governor’s seat.

Hochul became governor of New York when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned earlier this year after facing sexual harassment allegations.