|2022’s Top-Rated Gas, Charcoal, and Pellet Grills to Shop Now|Akon Presents the First Jollof, Music, and Food Festival in Atlanta|Lieutenant Gen. Michael Langley Set to Become the Marine’s First Black 4-Star General|Fashion Designer Aurora James Unveils First-Ever, Chevy Blazer Electric Vehicle|Hornets Player Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges|After Brief Hiatus, Aruba’s Romantic Vow Renewal Ceremony Returns for a Fourth Year|Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special|Legendary Bassist and R&B Singer Michael Henderson Passes Away at 71|Nikole Hannah-Jones Reaches Settlement Over Tenure Dispute|Respect for Marriage Act Necessary for LGBTQ+ Americans Says Equal Rights Organization

Lieutenant Gen. Michael Langley Set to Become the Marine’s First Black 4-Star General

Lieutenant General Langley. Image: courtesy of Marines.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

After 35 years of military service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to earn one of the highest ranks in the military. If confirmed by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21, he will become the first Black four-star general in the history of the Marine Corps, according to NPR. Currently, he is one of only six Black generals serving in the Marines

Born in Shreveport, La., Langley the son of Willie C. Langley, a former, noncommissioned officer in the Air Force. His father, who prematurely ended his own military career to take care of his family after his wife’s passing, inspired Langley to pursue a career in the armed services.

Langley is a graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School and College of Naval Command and Staff.  He holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Masters in National Security Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Langley has commanded at every level including in Afghanistan during the war and various posts in Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia. Also, he’s held several high-ranking positions in the Pentagon and led U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa. He currently oversees Marine forces on the East Coast.

Last year, he assumed command of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, “after his predecessor was removed amid allegations of using a racial slur for African Americans in front of troops,” reports Stars and Stripes.

Pending his confirmation, Langley would be based in Stuttgart, Germany where he will lead approximately 6,000 U.S. troops in Africa, with 1,300 in West Africa, and another 3,500 at a base in Djibouti.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.