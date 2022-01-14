|EBONY Rundown: Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Part Ways, Navient to Cancel $1.7B in Student Loans, and More|Urban One Honors Highlights the Soundtrack of Black America This MLK Day|Property Pros Egypt Sherrod and Her Husband Mike Jackson Have a New HGTV Show|Lauryn Hill Is Executive Producing a Documentary on Amiri Baraka and His Family|Salvatore Ferragamo Taps Jharrel Jerome for Its Spring/Summer 2022 Advertising Campaign|Four Black Female Police Officers Are Suing Baltimore Police Department Alleging Discrimination and Harassment|5 Circle Mirrors That’ll Make a Big Statement in Any Room|Alice Childress’ Nearly 70-Year-Old Stage Play About Racism in Theater Still Rings True in 2022|A North Carolina City Scholarship Program Removes Preference for Black Applicants Because of Reverse Racism Allegation|New York Mayor Eric Adams Reassigns Brother to Top Security Position

EBONY Rundown: Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Part Ways, Navient to Cancel $1.7B in Student Loans, and More

Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tom Ford Autumn/Winter2020 Runway Show

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Split

In a joint statement, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced the end of their marriage. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” read the statement, which was posted to Momoa’s Instagram account. “And so~ We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage.” The pair have reportedly been married for five years. Together, they share two children.

Navient to Cancel $1.7B in Student Loans

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that student loan servicer Navient will pay $1.85 billion to resolve issues stemming from allegations of “widespread unfair, deceptive, and abusive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans,” CNBC reports. The cancelation will impact nearly 66,000 private student borrowers with cases that date back to 2009, in some instances. Eligible borrowers will receive a notification from Navient by July 2022. The company will also distribute restitution funds to nearly 350,000 federal borrowers.

Woman with Several Guns Arrested at Capitol Police Headquarters

Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, is facing a series of weapons charges after she was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters Wednesday. According to CBS News, officers found ammunition in her vehicle along with an “unloaded .22-caliber rifle, a loaded .410-caliber shotgun, and an unloaded .50-caliber muzzleloader.” She told the officers that she’d driven to D.C. to discuss  “information she had about January 6, 2021” with police. She has been charged with “unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession or transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm.”

See Also
HBCU Presidents Press Senate to Pass Build Back Better Act

Lionel Richie to Receive Gershwin Prize

Thursday, the Library of Congress announced that Lionel Richie is poised to be honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Songer, the Associated Press reports. Richie will receive the prize during an all-star tribute schedule for March. The concert will air on PBS on May 17. “This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song,” the singer and songwriter said in a statement. “I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!