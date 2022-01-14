EBONY Rundown: Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Part Ways, Navient to Cancel $1.7B in Student Loans, and More

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Split

In a joint statement, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced the end of their marriage. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” read the statement, which was posted to Momoa’s Instagram account. “And so~ We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage.” The pair have reportedly been married for five years. Together, they share two children.

Navient to Cancel $1.7B in Student Loans

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that student loan servicer Navient will pay $1.85 billion to resolve issues stemming from allegations of “widespread unfair, deceptive, and abusive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans,” CNBC reports. The cancelation will impact nearly 66,000 private student borrowers with cases that date back to 2009, in some instances. Eligible borrowers will receive a notification from Navient by July 2022. The company will also distribute restitution funds to nearly 350,000 federal borrowers.

Woman with Several Guns Arrested at Capitol Police Headquarters

Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, is facing a series of weapons charges after she was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters Wednesday. According to CBS News, officers found ammunition in her vehicle along with an “unloaded .22-caliber rifle, a loaded .410-caliber shotgun, and an unloaded .50-caliber muzzleloader.” She told the officers that she’d driven to D.C. to discuss “information she had about January 6, 2021” with police. She has been charged with “unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession or transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm.”

Lionel Richie to Receive Gershwin Prize

Thursday, the Library of Congress announced that Lionel Richie is poised to be honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Songer, the Associated Press reports. Richie will receive the prize during an all-star tribute schedule for March. The concert will air on PBS on May 17. “This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song,” the singer and songwriter said in a statement. “I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music.”