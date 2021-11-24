Local Rapper Identified as Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Tragedy

A local rapper has been charged by police after his SUV ran through a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin, 7 News reports.

Darrell Edward Brooks, who goes by the rap moniker MathBoi Fly, was arrested in Waukesha after he drove his Ford Escape through a crowd of people leaving at least five people dead and 48 injured on Sunday.

The authorities found the damaged vehicle in Brook’s driveway.

During a press conference on Monday, Waukesha Police confirmed that Brooks was the driver of the vehicle, he acted alone and that the incident was ”not a terrorist event.”

“At this time, the Waukesha Police Department is referring five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional charges based on the investigation,” Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters.

“We have information that the suspect prior to the incident was involved in a domestic disturbance which was just minutes prior and the suspect left that scene just prior to our arrival to that domestic disturbance,” he added.

“When the suspect was driving through and into the crowd, one officer did discharge his firearm and fire shots at the suspect to stop the threat but due to the amount of people, had to stop, stop and fire—not fire any other additional shots.”

Brooks has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide, with additional charges possible has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide, with other charges pending.

According to court records, Brooks has a long track record of run-ins with the law. Previously, he was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery.

Last year, Brooks was charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.