EBONY Rundown: Man Sentenced in Murder of NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Texas Rejects Alarming Number of Mail-In Ballots, and More

lorenzen-wright-murder
NBA Star Lorenzen Wright. Image: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport.

Man Sentenced in Death of Lorenzen Wright

Nearly 12 years after his death, the man accused of fatally shooting NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been sentenced. According to ESPN, Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Monday. He was then sentenced to life in prison by Judge Lee Coffee for the murder conviction. Turner still faces sentencing for the other crimes. Sherra Wright, the victim’s wife, previously pled guilty to her involvement in his death and in 2019, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Texas Rejects Massive Amount of Mail-in Ballots Under New Restrictions

Texas residents are already feeling the impact of the state’s controversial voter restriction laws, which were enacted by Governor Greg Abbott last fall. According to The Associated Press, the state tossed an “abnormally high rate” of mail-in ballots during the first primary election of 2022. Rejected ballots amounted to nearly 23,000 – amounting to 13 percent of all mail-in votes.

Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Cause of Death Revealed

A death certificate has confirmed that Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, People reports. Questions remain surrounding the TV star’s manner of death. According to the same document, the determination of whether Moseley’s self-inflicted gunshot wound was an accident or an act of suicide is still pending.

Anthony Mackie to Open 20-Acre Film Studio in NOLA

Actor Anthony Mackie has reportedly purchased 20 acres of land in his hometown of New Orleans where he is poised to build a new film studio, according to 4WWL. Sources familiar with the deal tell the outlet that the deal was finalized on Friday following four months of negotiations. Mackie’s new venture is expected to funnel a bevy of job opportunities into the Louisiana city, providing a notable boost to the NOLA economy.

