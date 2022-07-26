Loyola Marymount University Adds EBONY Magazine Archives to Its Prestigious Library Collection

This past month, the William H. Hannon Library at Loyola Marymount University became one of the most recent academic institutions to announce that they’ve added over six decades of Black excellence and history via the EBONY Magazine Archives into their school’s database.

Students from across Loyola Marymount University’s academic system will have access to this database through an online platform that will carry the expansive full text magazine collection. Having full text access allows those interested in sifting through 800 issues of the iconic Black-owned publication to have the ability to do so at their finger tips.

Loyola Marymount University is widely celebrated and renowned for the bevy of resources that the school is able to offer and provide undergraduate students across varying fields of study. The William H. Hannon Library prioritizes tenets of enhancing student’s connections to new experiences and ways of thinking. Last year, the library was bestowed with the 2021 ACRL Excellence in Academic Libraries Award, one of the highest honors a university library can receive on a national level.