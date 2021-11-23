|EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams’ Brother Addresses Dementia Reports|Peacock Releases Teaser to ‘Bel-Air’ Series|Local Rapper Identified as Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Tragedy|5 Sweaters That’ll Keep You Warm When the Weather Cools|EBONY Exclusive: Yara Shahidi on How She’s Helping Empower the Next Gen Through Technology|Kansas City Detective Convicted of Manslaughter For Killing a Black Man at His Home|NBA Suspends LeBron James for One Game, Isaiah Stewart for Two After Sunday’s Altercation|Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell Foundation to Launch Annual Live Más Scholarship|Malikah Shabazz, the Daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, Passes Away at 56|EBONY Rundown: Closing Arguments Begin in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial, DMX Documentary to Premiere on HBO, and More

Malikah Shabazz, the Daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, Passes Away at 56

From left: Malikah, Malaak and Qubilah Shabazz. Image: BOB STRONG/AFP via Getty Images.

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of the late Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, passed away at her Brooklyn home on Monday night, reports the New York Post. She was 56.

Shabazz, who was the twin of Malaak, was the youngest of six daughters of Malcolm X and wife Betty Shabazz, was found unconscious by her daughter Bettih-Bahiyah Shabazz.

According to the authorities, Shabazz’s death appears to be due to natural causes at this time.

Dermot Shea, NYPD Commissioner said Tuesday that Shabazz had been “ill for a period of time.”

“At this point in time, working with other authorities, the medical examiner, and speaking to the family, she had been ill for a period of time, and at this point, nothing appears suspicious,” Shea told PIX11.  

He added that cops were “absolutely not” looking for a suspect.

Malaak and Malikah were born just seven months after their father was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965. Her death comes just four days after a Manhattan court exonerated two of the men convicted of Malcolm X’s killing.

Bernice King, a daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., offered her condolences to the family.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz, “she wrote. “My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.”

“Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak when Brother Malcolm was assassinated,” the tweet continued. “Be at peace, Malikah”

We extend our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Malikah Shabazz.

