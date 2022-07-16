Man Who Assaulted Olympian Kim Glass Charged, Researchers to Accept DNA From Possible Tulsa Race Massacre Descendants, And More

Homeless Man Who Assaulted Olympian Kim Glass Charged

Days after Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass was assaulted by Semeon Tesfamariam, he has been charged with assault with a daily weapon. As a result of the incident, Glass sustained severe injuries to her face. Glass has since spoken out about how this altercation has encouraged her to become an “agent of change” and work to keep violent offenders behind bars. Officials have confirmed that Tesfamariam, has been charged various times for violent acts.

Researchers to Begin Accepting DNA from Descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre Victims

Due to a massive inquiry from those local to Tulsa, Oklahoma, researchers are making strides to be able to accept DNA from possible descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. As the city of Tulsa has begun an excavation project to begin unearthing remains of those lost in the tragedy, Danny Hellwig, laboratory director with Intermountain Forensics, stated that his team has started to accept donations. With these donations, they will build a database to aid in piecing together the story of those killed during that time.

Getty Launches Black History & Culture Collection

In an effort to amplify and elevate Black stories, Getty images launched their Black History & Culture Collection. This initiative makes over 30,000 archival images of Black Folks dating back to the 1800s accessible on its platform. In conjunction with notable Black scholars, the collection was curated by Getty through utilizing content previously owned by the company.

Jenifer Lewis Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

“Mother of Black Hollywood” Jenifer Lewis was honored on Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Debbie Allen was present to share remarks as the crowd reflected on Lewis’s accomplishments. A career spanning over five decades, Lewis spoke about the talent she has been able to work with and spoke to the importance of mental health. The City of Los Angeles also proclaimed July 15th as Jenifer Lewis Day.

Singer Kehlani Confronted By Son of Herschel Walker

While at a Starbucks location, singer Kehlani was confronted by right-wing conservative Tik-Tok influencer and son of equally conservative politician and former NFL player Herschel Walker. In a string of videos posted to his social media, Walker is heard screaming at the Starbucks drive-thru after the singer warned barista’s about his weird behavior. Kehlani has responded to the now viral video stating that they saw Walker “visibly losing his shit” in the car in behind them.

Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Quinta Brunson and ABC Networks are being accused of copyright infringement in a new lawsuit issued by aspiring writer and actress Christine Davis. Davis is suing Brunson and the network over the Emmy-nominated show as she claims that they ripped off her show called This School Year that has a similar premise. This show was officially registered with the United States Copyright Office in March 2020.