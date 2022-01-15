|EBONY Rundown: Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Indicted on Federal Perjury Charges|Check Out A$AP Rocky and PacSun’s Latest Vans Drop|5 Ways to Give Back on MLK Day of Service|Boxing Champion Terence Crawford Is Suing Former Promoter Alleging Racial Bias|Kanye West Is Under Investigation as Main Suspect in Los Angeles Battery Case|The Documentary ‘Who We Are’ Examines How Racism Is Deeply Rooted in America|Lisa Cook Becomes the First Black Woman Appointed to the Federal Reserve’s Board|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Men of the New Year, So Far|Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé Dennis Gelin|EBONY Rundown: Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Part Ways, Navient to Cancel $1.7B in Student Loans, and More

EBONY Rundown: Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Indicted on Federal Perjury Charges

Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby. Image: Larry French/Getty Images for BET Networks.

Marilyn Mosby Indicted on Federal Perjury Charges

A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on charges of perjury and making false statements on a loan application, The Baltimore Sun reports. Investigators allege that the city’s top prosecutor falsely claimed to have suffered financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 in order to obtain an early withdrawal from her retirement account to purchase homes in Florida. Furthermore, she is accused of hiding federal tax debt on a mortgage application and entering an agreement to rent out a property that she allegedly confirmed she would not rent out in order to obtain a lower interest rate. Mosby made a public statement Friday during which she proclaimed her innocence, according to WBALTV.

Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses

The Supreme Court has blocked President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses with 100 or more workers, ABC News reports. The court ruled that the policy, which was rolled out by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration overstepped its authority in regulating workplace safety.

First Black NHL Player Expected to Be Honored by Congress

Willie O’Ree, the National Hockey League’s first Black player, is expected to be honored by Congress. According to CBS News, 86-year-old O’Ree will be honored in Boston as well as on Capitol Hill for his contributions to the sport in addition to his commitment to promoting hockey in minority communities.

Possibility of War Looms as Ukrainian Crisis Talks End Without Resolve

Poland’s foreign minister warned Thursday that Europe is at risk of becoming entangled in war as diplomacy talks with Russia ended without resolution this week. “The drumbeat of war is sounding loud, and the rhetoric has gotten rather shrill,” said Michael Carpenter, U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, according to Reuters. The meetings were called to help ease tension after nearly 100,000 Russian troops assembled at the border of Ukraine. A major cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites this week only served to bolster fear of an impending invasion of the Eastern European country, according to ABC News. Additionally, a White House official accused Russia of “fabricating a pretext for invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations, by accusing Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.”

