|Rising Star Chanté Adams Dishes on Her New Series ‘A League of Their Own,’ and Not Wanting To Do ‘Trauma Porn’|Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence|Black Women Absolutely Shined at This Year’s International Pinot Noir Celebration|Kenan Thompson To Host the 2022 Emmy Awards|Black Business Month Amplifies the Entrepreneurial Need for Stronger Networks and Community|Business Change Agents Celebrated at New York Urban League’s ‘Family Reunion’|R&B Singer GoGo Morrow Shares Her Favorite Beauty Must-Haves|Women’s Convention Seeks to Build Political Power in Aftermath of Roe Decision|Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company in Illinois|Charlamagne Tha God Discusses New Audible Original Project ‘Summer of ’85’

Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

marshawn-lynch-81022
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing several charges, reports People. At the time of the arrest, his vehicle was missing a tire.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested during a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” the officials said. “Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

The arrest comes one day after Lynch was named as a special correspondent for the 2022 Seahawks broadcast team.

Since his official retirement, Lynch became a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and a part owner of the Oakland Roots Sports Club of the USL Championship, which is the second division of U.S. men’s soccer.

He is currently being charged with DUI, fail or refuse to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in the travel lane.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.