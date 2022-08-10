Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing several charges, reports People. At the time of the arrest, his vehicle was missing a tire.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested during a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” the officials said. “Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

The arrest comes one day after Lynch was named as a special correspondent for the 2022 Seahawks broadcast team.

Since his official retirement, Lynch became a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and a part owner of the Oakland Roots Sports Club of the USL Championship, which is the second division of U.S. men’s soccer.

He is currently being charged with DUI, fail or refuse to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in the travel lane.