Massachusetts Bans Hair Discrimination, Travis Scott Snags Vegas Residency, and More

Massachusetts Bans Hair Discrimination

Last week, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed the Massachusetts CROWN Act which bans discrimination on the basis of natural and protective hairstyles that are historically associated with race retaining to hair texture, hair length, including protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, twists, Bantu knots, hair coverings and other hair formations. Hair discrimination in Massachussetts will now be treated as any other form of prohibited racial discrimination under Massachusetts law.

Travis Scott to Headline Las Vegas Residency

Rapper Travis Scott is set to headline his own residency in Las Vegas titled Road to Utopia. Starting September 17, 2022, the slate of shows will take place at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. The show is being described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” with high tech structures and lighting.

Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion Show

After testing positive for COVID-19, Drake postponed the Young Money reunion which included Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The show was to take place during day three of his October World Weekend in Toronto, Canada. Drake shared that he would put out a new date once he has them solidified.

Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Cancelled

Music Midtown, one of metro Atlanta’s largest cultural events, has been cancelled. Initially scheduled to take place in Piedmont Park in September, organizers of the event stated that the cancellation was due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From New Track

After singer Kelis expressed her discontent over Beyoncé sampling her hit song Milkshake without her knowledge, the Renaissance artist has removed it from her “Heated” track. Kelis had been credited on the song but she had stated in a series of videos on social media that it was not enough.