EBONY Rundown: Houston Celebrates ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day,’ Gifts Rapper Key to the City, and More

Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Keys to Houston, Citywide Holiday

Megan Thee Stallion received her flowers Monday when Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner presented her with a key to the city. In addition, Mayor Turner declared May 2 “Megan Thee Stallion Day.” The date holds special meaning to the “Savage” rapper as it is both her mother’s and her grandmother’s birthday. “Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX,” Meg exclaimed in an Instagram post. “Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown.”

DaBaby Charged with Felony Battery

DaBaby has been charged with felony battery in connection to allegations that he attacked a rental property owner, knocking out the man’s tooth. According to TMZ, the alleged incident took place during a video shoot in December 2020 on the victim’s property. Another man named Thankgod Awute, who was also named as an alleged assailant, has been charged with felony robbery. The conflict ignited when the property owner confronted DaBaby and his entourage for allegedly violating the terms of the rental agreement.

Nike Drops Mambacita Sweet 16 Shoe in Honor of Gianna Bryant

In honor of what would have been Gianna Bryant‘s 16th birthday, Nike released a special edition sneaker called the “Mambacita Sweet 16.” According to a post shared to the Mambacita Sports Instagram page, the shoe sold out in 2 minutes. “I’m so happy with the way these Mambacita shoes came out in honor of my daughter, Gigi,” Vanessa Bryant expressed on Instagram. “Thank you @nike #Mambacita #2#Forever #BabyGirl #16#SweetSixteen #5106  #PlayGigisWay I love you Gigi!”

