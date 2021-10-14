EBONY Rundown: Maya Angelou to Be Featured on US Quarter, Resignation Numbers Climb at an Alarming Rate, and More

Maya Angelou’s U.S. coin to Debut in 2022

Maya Angelou will be featured on the U.S. quarter beginning in 2022. The maneuver is the result of the United States Mint’s 2022 American Women’s Quarter Program. The heads side of the coin depicts George Washington while Angelou appears on the reverse side. Other 2022 designs will feature Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Wilma May Wong.

People Are Resigning From Their Jobs at Alarming Rates

New data released by the Labor Department has revealed that Americans are leaving their jobs at alarming rates. According to The Washington Post, 4.3 million people resigned in the month of August. It’s believed that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Americans to shift their mindsets when it comes to their jobs and lives. People are becoming less willing to submit to unrealistic work hours and poor wages and, thus, are leaving their jobs and finding other opportunities elsewhere to earn a living.

Letitia Wright Denies Spreading Anti-Vax Rhetoric

Letitia Wright took to Instagram Wednesday to deny claims that she was spreading anti-vaccination sentiments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The statement comes on the heels of a story published by The Hollywood Reporter, which singled the actress out as one among the growing list of stars who refused to get vaccinated. “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue,” she wrote. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.”

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Popeyes Partnership

Megan Thee Stallion continues to brand herself as a savvy businesswoman. Thursday, the Houston rapper took to Twitter to announce her new partnership with Popeyes for their latest condiment, Hottie Sauce, which will be available beginning October 19th. Additionally, the “Thot Sh*t” emcee confirmed that she is a new franchisee of the brand and is gearing up to open her own Popeyes restaurant.